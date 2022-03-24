First image of Nicolas Cage as Dracula | Beetroot

Daily Mail: The veteran actor wears a red suit, stiletto nails, sharp teeth and pale skin as he is first seen on the set of Renfield in New Orleans.

He has had an incredible career on the big screen, playing some of the most iconic characters in cinema for over four decades.

And Nicolas Cage’s acting career isn’t the only thing that has eternal life.

The 58-year-old veteran actor was first seen as the legendary character Dracula on the set of Renfield in New Orleans on Monday.

Nicolas Cage Is Out for Blood as Dracula on New Orleans Set of Renfield https://t.co/c8n1AJLQ6O — People (@people) March 23, 2022

The film focuses on Dracula’s henchman and inmate at Renfield Asylum, as Nicolas Hoult, who was also on set, will play the lead role.

Cage definitely looked the part as he sported a bright red velvet suit and his skin looked very glowing with the magic of the makeup on set.

No detail was left out as she also had sharp teeth and pointed fingernails as her lips even had a bit of black pigmentation to give it more of an “undead” feel.