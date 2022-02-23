First image of Oppenheimer, new Nolan film

Next year, Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures they will be premiering Oppenheimera new film that will recount the life of J. Robert Oppenheimerscientist who headed the project Manhattan, that in case you had already forgotten, it was the same one that gave rise to the atomic bomb used during the WWII. Thanks to a new official preview, we already have our first look at this future feature film.

The film will star Cillian Murphy in the role of his own Oppenheimerand through TheHollywood Reporter, Its producers have revealed what this actor characterized as the nuclear physicist will look like:

In addition to Murphy, Oppenheimer will also have the participation of Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Robery Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Olly Haaskivi, and Dylan Arnold.

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

Publisher’s note: Nolan has been on a pretty hot run with all his movies lately, so I have faith that Oppenheimer will be another excellent production. Aside from the amazing cast of the film, the story definitely sounds interesting and I hope it won’t be too long before we see its first trailer.

Via: THR