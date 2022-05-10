first image of the new Star Wars series

MADRID, May 10. (CultureLeisure) –

Rosario Dawson debuted as Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian. The character will have his own series and the first image taken in the production of Disney + has already come to light.

The official Star Wars Twitter account confirmed that The filming of the fiction has already started, in addition to sharing an image of the shoot. In the snapshot you can see a chair with the production’s logo, as well as the iconic Dave Filoni cowboy hat. “Ahsoka, an original series, start production today“, reads the publication, shared on May 9.

Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today. pic.twitter.com/b5WgGBihHo — Star Wars (@starwars) May 9, 2022

Besides Dawson, the cast also has Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Ivanna Sakhno. Rumors suggest that other Star Wars Rebels characters will also appear in the series. Dave Filoni is the creator, director and producer of Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Tano first appeared in the The Clone Wars animated series, and subsequently returned in Star Wars Rebels. He debuted the live-action version of him in The Mandalorian and later did a cameo in The Book of Boba Fett.

For now there is no official release date for fictionbut ComicBook notes that Ahsoka could arrive at Disney + in the summer of 2023. “With The Mandalorian season 3 expected to arrive in late 2022, Lucasfilm might only wait a few months before releasing Ahsoka,” the post reads.