first image of Tom Cruise as Iron Man?

An image quickly made the rounds of the web, and it is apparently the first photo of Tom Cruise in the role of Iron Man within the upcoming movie Marvel Doctor Strange 2 (or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

We are talking about a particularly awaited work, of which we have recently also had the opportunity to see a crackling trailer (we talked about it here), which thanks to the concept of multiverse could bring “to life” Iron Man in the’MCU, although to take care of the role would be Tom Cruise, ready to make his debut in the world of Marvel thanks to Doctor Strange 2, replacing Robert Downey Jr..

It would be an event ready to delight many fans, who after the finale of Avengers: Endgame long for the multibillion-dollar armored hero set to change the Marvel world.

Obviously, everything has to be confirmed, and the image you can see below is far from official. It must be said that we could therefore find ourselves in front of a fake, or perhaps a misunderstanding, and that therefore it is not certain that the actor will really bring the role to the big screen.

(Rumor) Possibly the first image of Tom Cruise on set # DoctorStrange2 in (Motion Capture) for his Iron Man pic.twitter.com/nlvjj7sBAm – Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 18, 2022

In the meantime, we are waiting to find out more about the work, hoping that further advances will not be long in coming as the release date approaches, following the unfortunate postponement which in fact brought everything forward by a few months (together with further productions that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), we have talked about it in this study.

There was also no shortage of posters that confirmed further variants that will be present in the new film, as detailed here, and which could certainly be accompanied by further ones, however, ready to show themselves only after the film is forwarded.

There synopsis from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessIn the meantime, he has provided further advances relating to the contents that will be treated, you will find at this link all the details on what has been revealed.