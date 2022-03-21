first image shows Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon

A new image from Christopher Nolan’s next film is making the rounds on the net. To tell the truth, it is the first time that a photograph from the set becomes visible, so we could say it is the first glimpse of the film. On Oppenheimer Cillian Murphy shares credits with countless stellar actors. But here we can see him in the company of Matt Damon, in the recreation of a key moment for the Manhattan Project.

Oppenheimer will tell the details behind the invention of one of the most impressive and infamous war artifacts in history. The so-called Manhattan Project had as its main objective the creation of the atomic bomb and it was the scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is responsible for its invention. It is said that later he regretted having configured such an object. Maybe we’ll see a bit of that in Nolan’s next film.

So far we have had nothing but progress in building your castingbut for now a photograph that was captured from the set of filming found space in Twitter, to hammer the cravings of the director’s fans. The image already shows a bit of what would be the production design, the costumes and for the first time the characterization of Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon.

We had previously reported that Murphy would hold the central role and that Matt Damon would give life to Leslie Groves, military supervisor of the Manhattan Project during World War II. The image shows them both present at the delivery ceremony of the Los Álamos Laboratory. With the Army-Navy “E” award at Fuller Lodge. An event that occurred on October 16, 1945.

Oppenheimer’s filming is currently taking place in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Which would indicate to us that this time Christopher Nolan is placing his lens on real locations. Damon is seen in his military gear as he chats with Murphy, who is wearing a modest brown suit and hat.

Something that is particularly striking is the presence of an IMAX camera in front of the pair. It should come as no surprise that such a filming device is present in a Nolan production. However, it does lead us once again to wonder what visual and sound design the filmmaker is planning. Especially when he has in his hands a merely biographical material that could well be considered as a drama of conversations and closed spaces.

Oppenheimer It was already described as an “epic thriller shot in IMAX” that will allow audiences to enter “the thrilling paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.” It consists of the adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerwritten by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

In addition to Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon, the cast also includes: Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and Kenneth Branagh. The production -Nolan’s first- with Universal is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.