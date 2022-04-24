First Images of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Spider-Man Villain

The Avengers: Age of Ultron actor returns to superhero movies. He looks at the photos and knows the release date of Kraven The Hunter.

If something has become clear since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Homeis that every time this multiverse expands further to welcome new faces playing iconic comic book superheroes and villains. In this way, very soon Kraven The Hunterthe film starring Aaron Taylor Johnson in the skin of one of the villains of the cinematographic universe of Sonywhich works separately from Marvel Studios.

In this sense, new images were published on the set that show the interpreter filming a shocking action scene for his solo film. It is not the first time that she is involved in the genre: in addition to starring kick-assparticipated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he gave life to quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, after being introduced, his character died in that same movie, never appearing again in the MCU.

With the multiverse installed, the actor is now allowed to return to the superhero franchises, fully involved in the role of Kraven at the hands of Sony. And, just like with other roles, he might even return to the MCU with this different character. Who is it exactly? The villain was created in 1964 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for The Amazing Spider-Man. It is about a Russian immigrant who seeks to present himself as a very particular hunter.

He might not exactly be the lead anyway. And it is that this film directed by J C Chandoralso features performances by Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Levi Miller, and Fred Hechinger. Apparently, the last of them will give life to The Chameleon, Kraven’s half brother, while – according to rumors – Nivola could play the role of the true leading villain.

It is, then, a proposal similar to what happened with Morbius this year. The release date is set for January 13, 2023, the year in which Spider-Man will return from Miles Moralesas it will be released madam web with Dakota Johnson. In the meantime, Kraven The Unter production continues in London with Aaron Taylor-Johnson headlining the action scenes seen in the images released by Just Jared.