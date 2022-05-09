First images of ‘Avatar 2, The Sense of Water’: release date, trailer, plot and cast

Lyou fans of ‘Avatar’ They are living their happiest days today, for many reasons. In the first place, because they have known for months now that their favorite franchise will have 5 movieswhich will be released every two years until 2028, if no pandemic or misfortune prevents it.

Second, because after 13 years of waiting, the second part of the saga directed by James Cameron is finally going to hit theaters. next December 16, 2022. A premiere in recent days has been accompanied by new details about the long-awaited sequel.

The first, his title, ‘The Sense of Water’ (The Way of Water), in which we can guess that on this occasion, Pandora’s water world be the great protagonist of the film, as opposed to the first part, whose narrative focused more on the planet’s flora: forests, trees, flowers, vegetation…

Now, when does the trailer come out?

The trailer comes out this week, although we have already seen it

According to information from the production company itself at the last CinemaCon, the trailer should reach the Internet during this week. There have even been some voices that spoke of this Monday as the premiere day of the trailer, we will be pending.

However, some lucky people who went to the movies this past week we could see exclusively the expected teaser of which some images have already been leaked on the Internet.

In it we can see the protagonists of the film, Jake Sully and Neytiri, who have already formed a family of three children, the Na’vi, the Ikran… But above all, we delve into that spectacular aquatic universe that we are promised in this film. Ocean, lakes, spectacular creatures that can be seen underwater…

All animated and cared for down to the smallest detail, with a 3D design of the highest visual quality, which leaves us with modeling and a planet absolutely hypnotic. While these images were projected, the applause and shouts overlapped in the movie theater, confirming what we all sensed: we are facing one of the great premieres of the decade.

Outperform ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at the box office?

Cast ‘Avatar 2: The Sense of Water’

In this second part, Sam Worthington will return as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as General Miles Quaritch and Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine… although the latter is not entirely clear, since Weaver stated that she would play another character (the one from the first part died), and that this would evolve in each of the sequels.

The signing of the wonderful Kate Winslet, which will have a role that we don’t know much about to date. On the other hand we will have Jamie Flatters, than to play Neteyam, one of Jake and Neytiri’s sons. his brother to be Brittany Dalton, whose Na’vi name will be Lo’ak. Finally, the sister and only daughter of the sweet couple of protagonists will be Trinity Blissin Pandora, Tuktirey.

Also, there is another new great signing: David ThewlisProfessor Lupine in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga. His role will be that of another Na’vi about whom we do not yet have information, except for these statements by the actor himself: “I am a blue thing that I did not understand very well when I spoke with Cameron. I was quite surprised that he offered it to me, but now I have many looking forward to seeing the result because those characters bear a certain resemblance to the actors who played them. It’s fantastic!”

Name and release date of the 5 movies in the ‘Avatar’ saga