First images of Babylon, the new film by Damien Chazelle

In 2018, Damian Chazelle became the youngest director to win a statuette in The Oscar Awards thanks to your work on La La Landwhere Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone They were the protagonists. But the truth is that he had already shown with Whiplash that he had a talent for directing and although first-man He did not have the reception he would have wanted, there he also brought out all his talent in the drama that he also headed Ryan Gosling.

This year, Damian Chazelle will return to the cinema after four absences, with a story that has been discussed for months and whose story is kept in the most absolute secrecy. We are talking about Babylonthe film that will star Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Brad Pitt. It is expected that this tape lands in theaters in Latin America only in December.

Today the first official images of this film were released, by the hand of Vanity Fair. Paramount Pictures will be in charge of distributing Babylon which, according to what was said, will focus on what was the passage from silent cinema to sound cinema in the most important industry in the world: Hollywood. The studio was in charge of highlighting that part of the story of this feature film will go through seeing how the protagonists live their dreams, in the middle of a city “dangerous”.

According to reports, despite Babylon will be inspired by the transition to sound films in Hollywoodan event that really happened (in 1927 with The Jazz Singer), there will be no real characters in the story. Anyway, Damian Chazelle yes, he was inspired by several figures of the film industry that existed at that time to give life to those who will carry out this long-awaited story. Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li complete the cast of this story.

+The characters of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

Although not much is known about the story it will tell Babylon, it is known how two of the main characters will be in part. We talk about those of Margot Robbie and Brad Pittwho will interpret Jack Conrad and Nellie LaRoy, respectively. While the first is defined as a “movie superstar” and was inspired by figures such as John Gilbert, Clark Gable and Douglas Fairbanksthe one of margot robbie will be a young woman who seeks to be an actress and who was built from talents like those of Clara Bow, Joan Crawford and Alma Rubens.