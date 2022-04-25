First images of Charlize Theron in Fast and Furious 10

MADRID, 25 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

As he did in the two previous films of the saga, Charlize Theron will return to interpret in Fast and Furious 10 to the villain Cipher. Within the great expectation that the film is generating, with the confirmed signings of Jason Momoa and Brie Larsonthe South African-American actress has posted two photos from the set of the film, which began shooting just a few days ago.

It has been on his Instagram account where Charlize Theron has revealed the appearance of her character in the tenth installment of Fast and Furious. The two photographs that she has published, taken by her stylist, Adir Abergel, are accompanied by the brief message “she’s back baby #FastX @thefastsaga” (“She’s back, baby“).

The Oscar-winning actress first played Cipher in the eighth installment of the saga, that saw the light in 2017 and thus became the first female villain of the franchise. Her character put Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and company in check who saw their faces with her again in 2021, in Fast and Furious 9.

However, although 10 and 11 (which they will be shot consecutively) will be the last Fast and Furious movies, the Full Throttle universe still has some way to go. One of the projects that is already under development is, as Vin Diesel assured years ago, a spin off starring the female characters of the franchiseand in which Cipher would have a fundamental role.

Fast and Furious 10, whose premiere is scheduled for May 19, 2023, will feature new additions to the cast. Jason Momoa, actor of ‘Aquaman’, will play another villain in the tenth installment. also joins the series Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, with a character that, at the moment, is a mystery.

With them, the long-awaited tape will bring back Charlize Theron herself, Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Cardi B and Helen Mirren.