First images of Dakota Johnson in the adaptation of Jane Austen

He will star alongside Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis in Netflix’s new period film. Find out what it will be about and when it will hit the platform!

For lovers of period stories, there is an indispensable author: Jane Austen. The British novelist lived during the Georgian era and left a legacy that she continues to move to this day. And it is that she knew how to become the writer of classics like pride and prejudice, Sense and Sensibility either emma. All of them had their screen adaptation and now another fiction will have its place in the catalog of Netflix. Is about Persuasion and here we show you its first advances.

The tape, which will be distributed by the streaming giant, already has a clear protagonist. This time she will be dakota johnson the one in charge of giving life to anne elliot. Adventure, horror or hit movies that catapulted it globally such as Fifty Shades of Grey, showed that an actress can adapt to any genre and, apparently, period films will not be the exception. In addition, Netflix already knows her work very well: recently, she participated in the dark daughter with Olivia Colman.

Johnson was also chosen to join a superhero franchise, since she was called to personify madam webthe first female protagonist of the universe of spider-man who will have his solo film. But while that project begins to move forward, Persuasion is already more than finalized and has its official images that are promising and that show its interesting cast.

The address will be in the hands of Carrie Cracknellwho will debut in that role under the script of Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. What exactly is the movie about? Based on the novel by 1817will show a young English woman who lives with her family in debt and who is reunited with Captain Frederick Wentworth, her old love about whom she must decide whether or not to give him a second chance.

The first film adaptation of Persuasion It has its release date scheduled for the next July 15, so the official trailer could arrive very soon. In addition to Dakota Johnson, they will complete the cast with their performances Cosmo Jarvis in the shoes of Frederick Wentworth and Henry Goldin impersonating Mr Elliot. In secondary roles will be incorporated Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ben Bailey Smith.