First images of «Father Stu», by Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson

The exciting life of priest Stuart Long will hit US screens in April

You can already see the first images of what looks set to be one of the films of the year, Father Stu (Father Stu).

It is directed by Rosalind Ross, filmmaker and actress and current partner of Mel Gibson, who plays a secondary role in the film, while Mark Wahlberg gives life to the protagonist, father Stuart Long.

It is the true story of a man whose path has outlined an arc that goes from self-destruction to redemption and the ordeal of illness. In the United States, the film will be released in April.

Who was Father Stuart?

Father Stuart was born in 1963 and died in 2014 at the age of 50. His story is perfectly suited to cinema for all its burden of pain, overcoming and the search for the meaning of one’s life.

Originally from Seattle, he had grown up in Helena, his parents’ hometown, and had a degree in English Literature. At the same time he had also made a certain career in the box, until an intervention to reconstruct the jaw forced him to put aside his gloves and opt for acting.





In Hollywood, however, he did not achieve the goals he set for himself, and so he moved from one job to another to become the manager of a museum in Pasadena.

One evening he had a car accident, and while he was in the hospital he began to question his own life and decided to redesign his path. First he got baptized to be able to marry his Catholic fiancée in church, then he turned to the priesthood, the path in which he began to find the answers he was looking for.

Sony Pictures – Fair Use

By the time he had found light, stability and a task to devote himself to, he was diagnosed with a progressive disorder that would have weakened his muscles. There was no cure, and he had to start moving on crutches and learn to live with this degenerative problem.

It seems that his history, his faith and his stubbornness in the struggle have helped other people. The trailer shows a moment in which she goes to a prison to encourage inmates, and also senses a meeting with her parents, played by Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver.