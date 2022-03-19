First images of Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby as Napoleon and Josephine de Beauharnais

Ridley Scott has several projects underway. As he already announced a few months ago, the sequel to ‘Gladiator’ is starting to take shape, with a script already written, although his priority right now is ‘Napoleon’a film that deals with Napoleon Bonaparte’s rise to power through his relationship with his wife Josephine Beauharnais.

Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby (replacing Jodie Comer) are in charge of bringing these two historical figures to life. And, thanks to the images that have been leaked through social networks, we can see his characterization.

Let’s start with Phoenix. The actor wears the characteristic dark blue military suit with golden touches that the French general worein addition to a bicorn hat to match his clothing.

A first look at Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon in Ridley Scott’s epic film based on the French Conqueror, which will explore Napoleon’s climb to power through his relationship with his wife Josephine? https://t.co/pTYJYDetEx pic.twitter.com/IYejx5moCO ? Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) March 10, 2022

For its part, Kirby wears a lush cream-colored fur coat that almost completely hides her cream-colored dress. As far as accessories are concerned, it has been decided to accompany the character’s attire with a silver tiara for her hair and a necklace of which we can hardly see any details.

a key scene

The published photos represent a key moment in the rise of Napoleon, just when his enemies tried to assassinate him on Christmas Eve 1800. While the couple was preparing to go to the premiere of ‘The Creation’, a work composed by Joseph Haydn, a horse carriage full of gunpowder and stones exploded. Despite the tremendous outburst, the marriage survived and four years later the commander proclaimed himself emperor of his country. The sequence was recorded in Greenwich, southeast of London.

It should also be noted that according to the Daily Mail, a source from the shoot states that “the work that has been done is incredible, the scenes are sensational… Everything is thought out in detail“.

Rounding out the cast are Tahar Rahim, Youssef Kerkour, Liam Edwards and Mamie Barry. The script is signed by David Scarpa (‘All the money in the world’). The premiere date is not yet known.