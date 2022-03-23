First Images of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Live-Action ‘Barbie’ – CINEMABLEND

Stop everything! The first images emerged of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the live-action of ‘Barbie’, a film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, who will give life to the iconic doll that gives the production its name.

Superheroes are not the only ones who can count on live-action adaptations, proof of this is Barbie, a film based on the iconic doll that has marked both pop culture and, of course, the childhood of many generations. This production stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who has already stepped into the shoes of the famous Ken. And to make our day better, we already have our first look at the two-time Oscar nominee in his new look.

The images circulating right now on social networks show Ryan Gosling walking down the street wearing casual clothes, but what is striking and has not gone unnoticed by the fandom is the hair color: It’s totally white! This could resemble various versions of the character where he has a light tone with which he accompanies Barbie everywhere.

This is Ryan Gosling’s new look.



This production is in full shooting, so everything indicates that Gosling’s change of look is related to Ken. The film is made by Warner Bros. in conjunction with Mattel Films, according to the description, the film will feature the story of “a doll living in ‘Barbieland,’ who gets kicked out for not being perfect enough and goes on an adventure in the real world”.

Barbie no release date yetWhat is certain is the cast that accompanies Robbie and Gosling in this film: Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Ariana Greenblatt.