First images of season 3 of “Umbrella Academy”

In the new season they will meet 6 members of the Sparrow academy, well seven if we add a floating cube. Among them is Ben. (Netflix)

Since it was announced that Umbrella Academy would have a third season Netflix, all the fans of the series have been kept in suspense wanting to know about any progress, in addition to having the premiere date confirmed; Well, we tell you that the series will be available from June 20, 2022. The story of The Umbrella Academy will continue with a new and promising installment. There is no trailer available yet, but finally some official images have arrived. Check them out below!

The new 2 female members of the series: Cazzie David (Jayme, Six) and Britne Oldford (Fei, Three). (Netflix)

What was the last thing we saw and what is coming with superheroes?

At the end of the second season it was possible to see that the boys managed to return to the present, however, the timeline was altered and those who took their place are The Sparrow Academy. They make up a group of children different from the ones their father adopted.

All ten episodes of season 3 will premiere on June 22. (Netflix)

The only common link is Ben, but it is not the Ben that they know, because this one is different and seems not to know them; since at this point what exists is the Sparrow Academynot the Umbrella Academy. Everything leads us to a new timeline where there will surely be another apocalypse to avoid.

In “The Umbrella Academy Season 3”, the rest of the cast returns in full. (Netflix)

Elliot Page (Wanya)Tom Hopper (luth), David Castaneda (Diego)Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison)Robert Sheehan (as Claus) Y Aidan Gallagher (as Five), They will be part of the new episodes again. And those who join are: justin cornwell (as Marcus, One); cazzie david (Jayme, Six); Jake Epstein (What Alfonso, Four); Genesis Rodriguez (as Sloane, Five) and Britne Oldford (as Fei, Three).

They will be the ones who become the antagonists of the story. Plus it’s Green Cube/Christopher Hargreeves, (Seven). The latter is perhaps the most striking because it lacks a human appearance.

The reason that Netflix has been slow to confirm season 3 had to do with production delays due to the pandemic. (Netflix)

As an extra fact, we spoil you that Ben Hargreeves (Two) (Justin H Min) is one of the members of the Sparrows and apparently is not at all the same one they tragically lost in the second season.

Is Sir Reginald Hargreeves an alien disguised as a human? We’ll soon find out. (Netflix)

As it is remembered, while the Umbrella Academy boys were in the 60s, they met with Reginald Hargreeves and showed him what had been the result of his plans in the future: a group of young adults with emotional trauma. And, although by Ben’s sacrifice they manage to stop an apocalypse in this historical period and return home; this time, everything seems to have been fixed, but with a few changes, such as realizing that they were not selected to become heroes and there are others in their place.

Eliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman (as Allison), protagonists of the “Umbrella Academy” story from the beginning. (Netflix)

What is known about the Sparrow Academy?

These boys also have superpowers and in one way or another are considered a “distant family” by the members of the Umbrella Academy, since they also belong to that group of children who were born simultaneously on October 1, 1989. They are also distinguished by wearing a heroic red, black and silver outfit with a sparrow logo.

