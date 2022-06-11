First images of Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology series from AMC

This 2022 will be a year of farewells for The Walking Dead. For more than a decade, AMC’s zombie series has accompanied us and expanded the imaginary of the comics of Robert Kirkman.

The Walking Dead has generated a whole legion of followers who, despite the ups and downs of the job, remain faithful to the survivors of this zombie apocalypse that has brought out the worst in humanity.

The success of the AMC series has led the channel to produce several spin-off series, such as Fear the Walking Dead or the short The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Also, several spin-offs are in the works. This includes Tales of the Walking Deadthe anthology series that arrives this summer on AMC to further expand the franchise.

Through Collider, we get several images from the series, including several that include new cast members that we will see in one (or several) episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead.

The cast includes Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Embeth Davidtz, Danny Ramirez, Jessie T. Usher and many others.

Also, the actress Samantha Mortonwho played Alpha in the main series, he will return, presumably to provide backstory for the character.

Tales of the Walking Dead will consist of 6 episodes of approximately one hour duration. the anthology series will premiere on AMC on August 14, 2022. If it shares the mechanics of the premiere with the original series, a day later we will have the episodes in Spain.

Three of the Tales of the Walking Dead episodes will be directed by Michael Satrazemiswho also produces the series. Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, and Ron Underwood They will take care of the remaining three episodes.

A little later, in the fall, the third and final block of The Walking Dead season 11 will put an end to 12 years of television history.