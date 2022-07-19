First images of the end of The Walking Dead

MADRID, July 19. (CultureLeisure) –

only left eight episodes for The Walking Dead comes to an end. The new chapters of season 11 will be released in the fall of this year and, while waiting to know the exact date, fans have been able to see three images of the final delivery.

Entertainment Weekly has exclusively released the three new photos. One of them is starring Daryl (Norman Reedus) next to Aaron (Ross Marquend). The second image shows Carol (Melissa McBride), while the third snapshot features a group of armed Commonwealth soldiers.

AMC launched a few weeks ago the official synopsis of Part 3 of season 11. “In the upcoming finale episodes of The Walking Deadthreats lurk around every corner, alive and dead, as each group remains trapped in uncontrollable situations. The pressure to come is reaching a point where everyone will be held accountable. Will the sum of their individual trips accumulate into one or split them forever?

Though The Walking Dead is nearing its end, the universe devised by Robert Kirkman will live on. AMC has already announced a Maggie spin-off (LaurenCohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) titled Isle of the Dead which will follow the adventures of the characters in New York. There is also an ongoing Daryl spin-off; a fiction titled Tales of the Walking Dead and one trilogy of films headed by Rick Grimes (AndrewLincoln). In Spain the final chapters of The Walking Dead can be seen through FOX.