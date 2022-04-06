First images of the Interview with the Vampire series

MADRID, 6 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The novel interview with the vampire from Anne Rice made the leap to the big screen in 1994 with Neil Jordan and with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the roles of Louis and Lestat respectively. The work will also become series on AMCwhich has already launched first images of the production.

One of the photos features Jacob Anderson in the role of Louis playing poker. Two images are from Louis with Lestat (Sam Reid)while the fourth snapshot shows a musical performance.

Indulge yourself with a first look at #InterviewWithTheVampirecoming later this year to AMC+. pic.twitter.com/e13tUHF1Kn — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) April 5, 2022

The Interview with the Vampire series will have eight chapters and will also have in its cast Bailey Bass, Kalyne Coleman, Rachel Alana Handler, Paris Turner, Eugenie Bondurant, Caitlin Turner, Christian Robinson, and Escalante Lundyamong other actors. Rollin Jones is the showrunner of the production and alan taylor directs the first two episodes.

“Developing this series entails great pressure and responsibility. What Anne Rice Created and What Her Fans Admire It forces us to make this transition from book to television very responsibly. It is imperative that we do not disappoint their fans, and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters, fit in with a modern audience“executive producer Mark Johnson told People.

“We hope that this series will force Anne Rice fans to rediscover her works. We also hope that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel will rush to the bookstore, eager to understand what all the fuss is about.”

Interview with the Vampire isn’t the only Rice novel being adapted by AMC. The network is also working on a series based on The Mayfair Witchesproduction that will have Alexandra Daddario as protagonist.