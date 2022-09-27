First images with Gal Gadot

We can already see a video about Heart of Stone that combines scenes from the film with the shooting, where Gal Gadot stands out.

Since Netflix We get the first official images of the film Heart of Stonea spy action thriller where Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play a CIA agent called Rachel Stonewho is described as the only woman who stands between the powerful government organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

Netflix seems to have high hopes for this movie as they intend to make a saga as big as Mission Impossible of Tom Cruise. That is why they have used a brutal amount of money for the budget of Heart of Stone and will have great action scenes in different locations around the world. since even Gal Gadot He has said that they have put a lot of effort into filming so that the effort and pain that the protagonists have put in can be felt.

Here we leave you the video uploaded by Netflix.

What do you think? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What is the movie about?

For now, we have few details of the plot of Heart of Stonebut we know that Gal Gadot stars in the film alongside the Bollywood megastar Alia Bhattwho will make his debut in Hollywood in the movie as an Indian agent named keya dhwan. In addition, we will also see jamie dornan, sophie okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, matthew cicconi Y Angela Esposito.

The manager in charge is Tom Harper (The Aeronauts, Peaky Blinders) and has used a script from Greg Rucka Y allison schroeder.

Heart of Stone It will be released sometime in 2023. But surely we will soon be able to see the first trailer and they will give us the exact date of its arrival on the streaming platform Netflix.