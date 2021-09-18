first images with Tom Hanks in the trailer for the Apple TV + releases

Apple TV + has released a video to advertise the releases of autumn 2021 and, among the images, there are also the first, short clips of Finch. The science fiction film, starring Tom Hanks, is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, director of some of the best episodes of game of Thrones. Here you can see the newly released poster.

Until it arrives on Apple TV + on November 5th. Here is the synopsis:

Hanks plays Finch, a robotic engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland. But Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He created a robot, played by Jones, to look after Goodyear when he can’t do it anymore. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into the desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, named Jeff, the joys and wonders of life. Their journey is littered with challenges and humor, with Finch having to challenge Jeff and Goodyear to get along while managing the dangers of the new world.

The cast and production:

Also in the cast Caleb Landry Jones as the voice of the robot Jeff, Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale) And Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman). The screenplay is the work of the rookies Craig Luck And Ivor Powell (associate producer in Blade Runner, Alien).

Powell, Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke And Jacqueline Levine are the producers. Among the executive producers there is Robert Zemeckis. In addition to Tom Hanks, we will see in the cast Caleb Landry Jones And Laura Harrier.