First impressions of the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

Sometimes it is not easy to know what exactly the collaboration of a photo manufacturer consists of when it joins a mobile one. In the case of Hasselblad and OnePlus, the collaboration is clear: color. The question is whether street users will appreciate it.

The mythical Swedish manufacturer that put its cameras on the Apollo missions was commissioned to calibrate the color of the OnePlus 9 cameras, and now it has done it again in the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new OnePlus mobile has not yet arrived in Europe (it will do so at the end of March ), but at Mobile World Congress they had one in front of a convenient aquarium with plastic fish for us to try. This is what we have learned.

Physically, the OnePlus is very similar to its predecessor, but the finish of the new terminal is smoked (much better than the glitter glitter of the 9 Pro ) and the camera module is huge. Despite this increase in size, the truth is that there are not many changes in the cameras. The 48 main, the 8 telephoto and the 50 ultrawide are still the mi smas, and only the incorporation of a 2MP monochrome sensor seems to justify this new module.

One of the uses of this sensor is precisely to obtain more light information, and that information must be processed. That’s where we enter the area of expertise from Hasselblad. The color processing of the OnePlus 10 is really spectacular. It is difficult to do it justice by taking a photo of the screen with another mobile (you could not take the photos of the OnePlus 10 from the Stand), but the colors you see on the screen are absolutely true to reality.

The new terminal screen also does a lot in that regard. Apart from that new color management, the camera app now incorporates the po possibility of taking RAW images up to 12 bits, something that the manufacturer calls RAW Plus.

The camera app has several new modes, including two extreme fisheyes that allow you to take very wide horizontal panoramas (with color correction). deflection ion at the edges), or spherical panoramas. There is also a new long exposure mode that, if it follows in the footsteps of the new Realme, could go a long way.

The thing is… that’s all. It is still early to give a verdict on whether the OnePlus 10 Pro is much superior to the OnePlus 9 Pro photographically, but at the moment it does not seem that it has so many differences. It is true that only something like long shutter modes could make much difference (we did not have time to test them properly) and I must admit that the color processing is a spectacle, but the doubt as to whether it will be enough to retain current users remains. . In a few weeks we will know.