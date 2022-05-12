First inmate executed in Arizona after lethal injection controversy

This content was published on May 11, 2022 – 19:26

Tucson (AZ), May 11 (EFE) .- Clarence Dixon was executed this Wednesday in Arizona (USA) for the murder of a student that occurred in 1978 after an eight-year break without administering the death penalty in that state. due to a controversial case in which the prisoner remained alive despite repeated doses of the lethal injection.

Dixon, 66, died today at 10:30 local time (16:30 GMT) in the Florence prison in Arizona after receiving the lethal injection.

The student, Deana Bowdoin, 21, was eight weeks away from her graduation from Arizona State University.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich reported the execution, noting that there was justice today “for Deana Bowdoin, her family and our communities.”

The young woman, who was found dead in her apartment in Tempe (AZ), had been raped, stabbed and strangled with a belt.

Dixon was living near Bowdoin’s apartment at the time.

In recent weeks, his lawyers have tried to prevent execution, claiming that Dixon was not mentally fit to be executed and did not understand why the state wanted to kill him.

However, all of his appeals were denied. His last meal before his execution was Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), strawberry ice cream, and a bottle of water.

After the execution, Leslie Bowdoin, the victim’s sister, told a news conference that in this case “there never was” the slightest doubt of Dixon’s guilt.

He stressed that the genetic tests were forceful and only regretted how long and painful this entire legal process was.

He described his sister as a cheerful woman, full of life, who had many friends and a life ahead of her.

Dixon was arrested in 1985 for the sexual assault of another student for which he was sentenced to life in prison.

Genetic evidence obtained in that case linked Dixon to the death of Bowdoin, whose case at the time was unsolved.

Arizona had postponed the executions due to a controversy that caused the execution in July 2014 of Joseph Wood, who received 15 doses of a combination of two drugs and took two hours to die.

The state also had difficulty obtaining the drugs used for the lethal injection.

In Arizona there are currently 112 inmates sentenced to the death penalty. EFE

