First it shines, then it trembles, finally it resists: Napoli beats Leicester 3-2. It will be a playoff for Spalletti

Naples beats Leicester 3-2: Elmas brace, Ounas, Evans and Dewsbury-Hall also scored.

The Naples does aquaplaning while riding a roller coaster, but comes out victorious. The match with the Leicester is a roller coaster of emotions, good and bad, at the end of which the team of Luciano Spalletti it comes out more or less unscathed. But above all victorious: the 3-2 on Is, thanks to the simultaneous victory of Spartak in Poland, he gives the Azzurri second place in the Europa League group and then the play-off with a third one coming from the Champions League. It will take the round of 32 to go ahead in the second continental competition, but winning helps to win and the Azzurri wanted this success at all costs. Even complicating it. It happens a lot, not everything, in the first half: Adam Ounas and Eljif Elmas lead the hosts 2-0. The disastrous management of the blues on the inactive balls allows the non-buffered English to grab the 2-2. Fear, especially for the injury of Hirving Lozano just before the interval. In the second half, the decisive episode is only one: the brace of the Macedonian playmaker, who fixes the result at 3-2. It will never change despite some skidding. Napoli have a lot to work on, but in the meantime, they keep going, with broken bones and their heads held high.

The initial choices: Napoli returns to 4-2-3-1. Petagna striker. Conditioned by the contagion, as regards Rodgers, devoid of several elements. The bugbear is the usual Vardy up front. Spalletti returns to the back four with Petagna as an offensive reference. Ounas together with Lozano and Elmas behind him.

From 2-0 to 2-2, Lozano in hospital. It starts with fright, then with a bang. Castagne immediately engages Meret: great save. A few seconds later Zielinski steals the ball and serves it to Petagna: fanned on the opposite front where Ounas is ready to strike. Perfect diagonal of the right: one to zero after just four minutes. The doubling is in the air, even if Rrahmani has to put in a couple of patches. Arrives at 24 ‘, more or less on the same axis: Zielinski wedges between the lines and above all makes the ball spin. Petagna, already very altruistic previously, face to face with Schmeichel supports Elmas on the rushing side. Easy easy platter and 2-0. It lasts less than a cigarette: Napoli reads inactive balls very badly, on the umpteenth occasion Leicester passes with Evans who scores 2-1. Another round on the blue defense’s merry-go-round of horror: after half an hour, Evans collects yet another second ball lost by the home defenders and unloads it with a fireball behind Meret. 2-2, all to be redone. In the end, fear for Lozano: the Mexican, not really exciting so far, closes his race prematurely by bumping his face into Ndidi’s side. He does not lose consciousness, but a tooth and some blood: out on a stretcher, then immediately to the hospital. Inside Malcuit.

Elmas again, Napoli puts their nose forward and then resists. Ounas is in Mahrez version, but the protagonist is once again Elmas. At the opening of the second half the Macedonian found his personal double, but above all the new advantage for the hosts: control and shot on a perfect discharge by Di Lorenzo. After having done a good thing, the latter makes a very risky one: the post saves the newly won advantage of Napoli on the occasion of Maddison. Spalletti inserts Mertens, Rodgers responds with Daka and the youngest Belgian makes the difference. The British grow up, the Campanians suffer until the Tuscan technician replaces Demme with Manolas in an attempt to park the bus in front of the door. More or less successful: behind it continues to suffer, but the fortress withstands the weather and the gusts of the English attack.

NAPLES-LEICESTER 3-2

(4 ‘Ounas, 24’ and 53 ‘Elmas; 27’ Evans, 33 ‘Dewsbury-Hall)