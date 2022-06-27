First it was Niurka and now Telemundo could not forgive Osvaldo Ríos

June 25, 2022 2:30 p.m.

The House of Celebrities 2 continues to give what to talk about in the midst of the elimination of Niurka Marcos and the tensions that are experienced with Osvaldo Rios Y Salvador Zerboni. Both starred in the most controversial moment of the week after the first gave him a kiss just before claiming him for allegedly organizing her nomination.

On Monday, the Cuban star became the fifth eliminated from the gala when many think that the chain did not want to continue protecting her after seeing all the negative comments that her participation added. And although she believed that she would make it to the finals, she eventually walked out of the reality show.

Osvaldo Ríos would hang by a thread

The same thing could happen now Osvaldo Rios after the controversial kiss he gave Zerboni and with which he earned a wave of criticism. The fans of the show did not keep anything to comment on what they consider an abuse on their part, in addition to asking Telemundo to take action on the matter.

Thus, as happened with Niurkathe next eliminated could be the actor, as a result of his excessive act that continues to add signs of rejection on platforms such as Twitter or Instagram.

