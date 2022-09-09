First knee replacement in Puerto Rico that uses augmented reality technology

The first surgery knee replacement with “augmented reality” (AR) technology, was performed last week at the outpatient surgery center Caguas Ambulatory Surgical Center (CASC) by Dr. Manuel Soto Ruiz, who used the ARVIS system (Augmented Reality Visualization and Information System) “The only real-time, hands-free patented technology designed to enable orthopedic surgeons to visualize precision guidance when performing AR-supported knee surgeries.”

“The new ARVIS technology gives us greater accuracy during surgery. Unlike manual instruments, with RA we make bone cuts more precisely, recognizing the degrees, the swaying of the ligaments, as well as the flexion and extension of the componentswhich allows us to know exactly where the femoral and tibial components of the implant are placed,” said Dr. Soto Ruiz in a press release.

“This precision allows the procedure to be less invasive, with less blood loss, so there is no need for transfusions. But the most important thing is that we can place and align the components in a more anatomical way, which results in a greater durability of the implants and therefore a better quality of life, for a longer time, for the patients”, added the surgeon.

Knee replacement is the standard treatment for osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis and the most common cause of disability in adults. With more than 200 successfully completed cases in the United States, this innovative AR system helps improve recovery outcomes for the patient, according to the information provided.

“We are very proud to be the first health institution in Puerto Rico to adopt this augmented reality (AR) technology. for performing joint replacements in orthopedic medicine. We had previously innovated with robotic technology for this type of surgery, with very positive results. In this way, we make our commitment to health and to our patients evident by making these new advanced technologies accessible,” said Angie L. Jiménez González, CEO and administrator of the Caguas Ambulatory Surgical Center.

Caguas Ambulatory Surgical Center -Puerto Rico ASC Holding, a company of the Advent-Morro group, directed by Cyril Meduña, is the parent company of Caguas Ambulatory. According to the statement, the vision established by Avent-Morro and Angie Jiménez, executive director of Puerto Rico ASC Holdings, is to “develop, operate and manage ambulatory surgery centers that are at the forefront of medical care worldwide.”

“His vision is to turn Puerto Rico into a center of medical excellence where the local population, medical tourism and health professionals want to stay or return to Puerto Rico to establish their practices and thus be able to provide the best medical care for Puerto Ricans. ”, explains the organization in the statement.

An ambulatory surgery center is defined as an independent hospital facility that specializes in performing surgical procedures in which the patient’s stay does not exceed 24 hours. “These centers operate within federal and state regulations and, compared to a hospital, they have more efficient admission processes, the patient pays lower deductibles and the statistics indicate that they have a lower rate of infections.”