first live photos for the new top of the range

The new OnePlus 10 Pro is one step away from the official debut. The new smartphone from OnePlus will be officially unveiled over the next few days and then arrive on the market in the following weeks (in Europe it could only arrive by the end of the first quarter of 2022) with the aim of becoming the new market reference Android. Waiting for the official debut, the new OnePlus 10 Pro is the protagonist of a new leak today. The insider @ rsjadon01, in fact, it has just released some photos that show us, live, the back of the new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro: here it is in the first live photos

The new OnePlus 10 Pro is the protagonist of today’s news thanks to two new photos which you can find in the gallery below. It is about the first real pictures of the new smartphone from OnePlus arriving over the next few weeks. The two photos confirm what had already been anticipated by the renderings that appeared online at the end of 2021. The smartphone will be able to count on a particular module for the rear cameras, characterized by the presence of three photographic sensors and an LED flash. The module is in stark contrast to the rest of the rear body on which the OnePlus logo is also present.

Recall that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will be able to count on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and on a OLED LTPO display with 2K resolution and 6.7-inch diagonal. The panel will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone will arrive on the market with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 / 256GB of internal memory of the UFS 3.1 type. The rear camera module, the main protagonist of the photos that appeared online today, will include three sensors.

The main photographic sensor will be 48 Megapixel and will be supported by a 50 Megapixel ultra-wide angle and an 8 Megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera will instead be 32 megapixel. To complete the technical data sheet of the new OnePlus 10 Pro we will find a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging from 80 W. It should also be noted that the smartphone will also support 50 W wireless charging. On the software side, there will be “standard “Android 12.

The release date is forthcoming

The new OnePlus 10 Pro is almost ready to debut. The smartphone was to be made official on January 5th on the occasion of the opening of the CES 2022. OnePlus has given up on the event but plans shouldn’t change that much. The smartphone, in fact, will be on sale in China as early as next week. As for theEurope, instead, we will have to wait a few more weeks.

In our market, the new smartphone from OnePlus is expected to arrive between February and March. On the actual release date of the new OnePlus 10 Pro in Europe, new confirmations will certainly arrive in the coming days. We remind you that, except for surprises, there will not be (at least for now) the launch of the new OnePlus 10. At least in this initial phase, also for issues related to the shortage of semiconductors, OnePlus will focus on the Pro variant.