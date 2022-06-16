First look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: Netflix publishes the preview of “Blonde”, the film starring the Cuban actress

Marysabel E. Huston-Crespo

(CNN Spanish) – The life of Marilyn Monroe will come to Netflix through the tape “Blonde”. Cuban actress Ana de Armas is in charge of embodying the Hollywood legend in the production, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name, written by Joyce Carol Oates.

The tape was recorded in Los Angeles and will premiere on Netflix on September 23 of this year.

“Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe,” Netflix said.

From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and her romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening divide between her public and private selves. .

The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik. In addition to De Armas, the production stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

(Credit: Netflix)

The novel that inspires a glimpse into the life of Marilyn Monroe

“Blonde”, the novel by Joyce Carol Oates on which the Netflix film is based, was released in 2000 and is a fiction in which Norma Jeane Baker, Monroe’s first name, tells her own story.

According to Harper-Collins, the book is “a powerful portrait of the Hollywood myth and the harrowing reality of an extraordinary woman. Blonde is a sweeping epic that pays homage to the elusive magic and devastation behind the creation of the great 20th-century American star.”

The renowned magazine The New Yorker catalogs the novel as the best work on the life of the American actress.

This story was a finalist in 2000 for the US National Book Award, according to its publisher Harper-Collins. It was also nominated for the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Best Fiction in the Book, Drama, and Music category. It was surpassed by “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” by Michael Chabon.

The Netflix tape is not the first production inspired by this novel. Another film with the same name was released in 2001 and starred Poppy Montgomery as Marilyn Monroe. The tape is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.