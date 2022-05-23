first look at Brie Larson’s (Captain Marvel) look with Vin Diesel

Brie Larson, the well-known actress who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU (and who we could see in films like Kong: Skull Island, Unicorn Store, Room or Scott Pilgrim vs the World, among others), said already been seen on the set of Fast X, a saga in which he will make his debut in a currently unknown role. This was shared by actor Vin Diesel via his official Instagram account, posting a photo of himself with Brie Larson, seemingly typified by the look he’ll be sporting in the film.

First image of Brie Larson in Fast X

“There are people you meet in life…who change you forever, change your family…change the world, FOREVER! wrote Vin Diesel on Instagram next to the photo in which he appears next to the Oscar-winning actress for Bedroom. Of course, at this time it’s unclear what role Brie Larson will play, although it’s already been pointed out that it could be related to Brian O’Conner, a character played by the sadly departed Paul Walker.

So much so that it’s speculated that Brie Larson could be O’Conner’s secret sister, resulting in the reunification of the so-called Fast & Furious family, as Vin Diesel himself always suggests. Remember that another famous name will make its debut in Fast X with Jason Momoa, Aquaman in the DCEU, this time as a villain with a very particular style. Vin Diesel recently shared a short video clip with Momoa himself on the hood of a muscle car on set himself while Charlize Theron posted a first photo of her character in the film.

Fast X is slated for May 19, 2023, a film that recently lost its director, Justin Lin, due to creative differences.

