first look at Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman!

A few days after the news that Michael Giacchino will compose the soundtrack of Thor Love and Thunder, the awaited next film in the Marvel God of Thunder saga is shown through a poster leak that has just appeared on social media.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the poster reveals of new costumes for Thor, Jane Foster and Korg. In addition, Valkyrie can also be seen distinctly, in addition to the mythical goats of Norse mythology that in recent months had already been spotted on the set during filming. What do you think of this outfit update? Tell us in the comments section at the bottom of the article.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home coming next week, it seems that Marvel’s promotional efforts will very soon also increase for the new titles coming out: recently, moreover, there has been talk of the arrival of a first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which could debut before the end of the year , And Thor: Love and Thunder has already finished shooting, therefore, the fourth solo adventure of the Thunder God is closer than it seems.

Recall that the cast of what promises to be one of the greatest standalone films of Marvel Studios have also been added Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher And Russell Crowe as Zeus. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently slated for July 8, 2022 after being postponed for a few months, and will be one of three MCU films coming out next year alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.