First Look at Christian Bale as Thor: Love and Thunder Villain Revealed

Thanks to a new set of action figures you can see what the actor looks like in the role of the fearsome villain of Thor: Love and Thunder.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, it slowly begins to reveal its characters. The new instance in the saga of the God of Thunder will once again star Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will assume the identity of Mighty Thor.

But in addition to the heroes, the Taika Waititi-directed film will also have a new villain. This is Gorr the Butcher of Gods, who will be played by Christian Bale.

This character made his first appearance in the first issue of Thor: God of Thunder in 2013, and was created by Jason Aaron and artist Esad T. Ribic. According to the comics, Gorr is an alien who after discovering the existence of the gods, and that they failed to save his family, begins a fierce quest through the universe to hunt down and kill all the gods, becoming one of the greatest. Thor’s enemies.

Christian Bale is in charge of giving life to the villain

Waititi previously said that Jason Aaron’s comic has been a huge inspiration for both his work on Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. In January 2020, it was learned that Bale had been chosen to play Gorr the Butcher of Gods.

Now, thanks to a new set of merchandise from the film, fans have their first glimpse of the actor’s fearsome villain. Through Toy Leaks the first images of the Marvel Legends action figures were known, which includes the protagonists of Thor: Love and Thunder. One of the figures offers a glimpse of Bale as Gorr, who looks a bit different from his appearance in the comics.