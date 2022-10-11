First look at Dakota Johnson with white hair in Madame Web

The latest leaked images on the set of Madame Web bring us the first glimpse of Dakota Johnson with white hair. It’s coming!

We already have the first image of Dakota Johnson with white hair on the set of Madame Web. Thanks to a leak on social networks, some photographs have appeared during the production of the next Marvel movie. This is a new Spider-Man spin-off produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment. A film that has aroused a lot of interest due to the cast it has. Then we leave you the filtered photographs on the set of the film.

Dakota Johnson was photographed last night, 06, off the set of Madame Web in Boston.https://t.co/kBFRk0RfNf pic.twitter.com/hNgyZe5Eb5 — Dakota Johnson Brazil (@DakotaJBRA) October 7, 2022

Dakota Johnson’s white hair in madam web It is news that can be analyzed from two points of view. To get started, the Marvel Comics character had white hair due to the aged age of his origins. Basically, he was gray hair. However, when they updated her character and gave her a fresher, more modern tone, they turned her into a distinctly scarlet aesthetic design. From the clothes she wore to the red hair, her entire look was “drenched in blood”. Therefore, it is very surprising that, given the age of the actress, the Sony production has decided to go down this path.

What can we expect from this new arachnid spin-off?

Directed by SJ Clarkson and from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, madam web is the new Spider-Man spin-off project orchestrated by Sony Pictures Entertainment. It features an outrageous cast consisting of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced and Emma Roberts.. Also added to the cast are Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Alana Monteiro and Brian Faherty. It is expected to be released on February 16, 2024. Therefore, there is still more than a year and a half to go before its premiere. That means we will continue to see a lot of leaks throughout its production process.