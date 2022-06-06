First look at Daniela Melchior in Fast X – La Cosa Cine

Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) is ready to join the franchise fast and furious. The actress is part of the cast of Fast X, and through his Instagram account he shared a first look at his character. At the moment, she is keeping who she will play a secret.

The film is being directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter)after justin lin decided to leave the project due to creative differences with Vin Diesel. As for the script, it is written by Lin and Dan Mazeau.

In this new installment of the franchise we will meet again with Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang Y Scott Eastwood. The tenth installment will also feature new talents such as Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) Y Alan RitchsonReacher. Momoa is expected to play the antagonist.

