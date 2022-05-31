First look at Daniela Melchior in ‘Fast X’

The shooting of Fast X somewhat uneventful began when Justin Lin amicably left the shoot, having to search for a quick alternative by Universal Pictures as filming had already started. Now with Louis Leterrier (Now you see Me) the production is going from strength to strength and little by little, we learn small details about the new characters that will appear in this final stretch of the franchise. At the moment we know that Jason Momoa will be the villain, but of the characters of Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior they are still a mystery. However, thanks to the Portuguese actress’s Instagram we have been able to at least know what her role will look like and it seems that her aesthetic is “pure Fast&Furious”.

For the curious 👀 @thefastsaga #FASTX

🇵🇹🇧🇷 For the curious 👀 @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/5Z4cOdpPpQ – Daniela Melchior (@MelchiorDaniela) May 30, 2022

The image doesn’t offer an identity for the character, but it could offer clues to his relationship with Toretto and his family. What has attracted the most attention is the tattoos that Melchior wanted to show. One of them is a rosary, which, although it could be a detail that marks religious faith, draws his attention due to the link it has with the famous necklace that the protagonist wears and that symbolizes their union and love for the family. That same necklace has been part of some of the multiple plots that the saga has experienced, so the question that we are all thinking arises Is Daniela Melchior related to Toretto in Fast X? We know that the plot will delve into the past of the Dom franchise and it would not be something very strange either, considering that in Fast 9, John Cena was the brother of the patriarch.

Also, Fast X she already has a new family connection, since Rita Moreno is Toretto’s grandmother and physically she is not an actress very far from what she could be an ethnic kinship with these two roles. The entrance of Daniela Melchior in Fast&Furious represents another important leap in his career, after shining with his magnificent role as Ratcatcher 2 in the suicide squad. In your diary you have other relevant productions such as assassins cluba spy film project in which he will share a cast with Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace and MarloweDirected by Neil Jordan.

It is expected that Fast X hit the theaters on May 19, 2023.