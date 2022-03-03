First Look at Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in Roku’s ‘Weird Al Yankovic’ Biopic

James 3 hours ago

United States.- As production continues Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel has confirmed the addition of four new cast members who will be joining Daniel Radcliffe in the upcoming comedy-drama biopic. This includes the nominee for Golden Globe, Evan Rachel Wood as she officially signs on to play the role of iconic pop star Madonna.

