First Look at Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in Roku’s ‘Weird Al Yankovic’ Biopic

United States.- As production continues Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel has confirmed the addition of four new cast members who will be joining Daniel Radcliffe in the upcoming comedy-drama biopic. This includes the nominee for Golden Globe, Evan Rachel Wood as she officially signs on to play the role of iconic pop star Madonna.

What’s more, roku thas also released a new photo from the set, giving us our first look at Wood in Madonna’s signature look from the ’80s. The Office Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) and Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire) have been cast in the respective roles of radio host Dr Demento, Mary Yankovic and Nick Yankovic.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be directed and produced byr Eric Appel from a script he co-wrote with Yankovic. It will follow the story of the best-selling comedy artist of all time, who has already won five Grammys.

The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his steamy celebrity love affairs and famous style of depraved life,” reads the synopsis. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly incredible journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to greatest musical legend of all time.

This is the second collaboration between Yankovic and Appel, as they previously produced a trailer for the film. funny or die for the Yankovic biopic eight years ago. The trailer featured Aaron Paul, Olivia Wilde, Gary Cole, Mary Steenburgen and Patton Oswalt.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. The producers are Yankovic, Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die along with Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Henry Munoz III of Funny Or Die and Neil Shah of Tango are also executive producers.