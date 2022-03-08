First look at Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone, Netflix’s new espionage thriller

James 8 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 31 Views

After sweeping his performances in wonder-woman and Red Notice (Red alert), Gal Gadot prepares to return to action in a new espionage thriller. The actress will participate in a new Netflix production called Heart of Stone (Heart of stone).

The streaming platform acquired the rights to this blockbuster that promises to be a combination of Mission Impossible and james-bondand with great possibilities of becoming a franchise.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Ludwika Paleta posted bikini photos on Instagram without digital retouching: she sent a ‘body positive’ message | Famous

Beyond her work as an actress, Ludwika Paleta has become one of those voices that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved