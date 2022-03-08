First look at Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone, Netflix’s new espionage thriller

After sweeping his performances in wonder-woman and Red Notice (Red alert), Gal Gadot prepares to return to action in a new espionage thriller. The actress will participate in a new Netflix production called Heart of Stone (Heart of stone).

The streaming platform acquired the rights to this blockbuster that promises to be a combination of Mission Impossible and james-bondand with great possibilities of becoming a franchise.

At the moment not much is known about Heart of Stone, except that Gadot will play a deadly spy. Of course, she will not be alone, but she will have the company of jamie dornanthe protagonist of the saga of Fifty Shades of Grey and the acclaimed drama BelfastDirected by Kenneth Branagh.

Gal Gadot to star in Heart of Stone

In the last hours, Gadot shared through his Twitter account, the first images of his new feature filmin which, in addition to being the protagonist, she occupies the role of executive producer.

The actress published a couple of images on her social network, in which she announced the start of production of the new thriller. “Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you,” Gal wrote in her tweet, revealing the name and appearance of her new character.

Surely soon we will know more details of this film whose direction will be in charge of Tom Harper (The Aeronauts, Peaky Blinders), scripted by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and allison schroeder (Hidden Talents)

For her part, Gadot is one of the most in-demand actresses of the moment. While she prepares her new feature film, the interpreter already has a long list of projects awaiting her. Among them, the third, and possibly last installment, of wonder-woman; the live-action remake of Snow White (Snow White) where she will play the Wicked Witch; the remake of Cleopatra; sci fi romance Meet Me in Another Lifeand the aftermath of Red alert.

