First look at Jason Momoa in ‘Fast X’

The shooting of Fast X started last week without director Justin Lin. With Louis Leterrier at the controls, it was to be expected that little by little the first snapshots of the set would emerge. The first we have been able to see is Jason Momoa in the role of a villain who threatens to be a tough rival for Toretto’s family. At the moment the character of the actor of Aquaman He has not been seen with a car, but with a powerful motorcycle, sunglasses and a snakeskin jacket.

In the series of snapshots you can also see how on the Moto, Momoa carries a mobile device that will surely serve to capturing a close-up of the actor or a subjective shot of the actor facing the road. Next to it, a car with technical equipment follows parallel to it on a cobblestone street in Rome. We are not used to seeing the actor in a villain role, since he has always formally played heroes like himself. Arthur Curry, Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones or to Duncan Idaho in dunes. His appearance in the movie adaptation was recently rumored. Minecraft and he has already finished all his scenes in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdomsequel to the DC hero.

This isn’t the franchise’s first top-tier addition. Two superheroines have signed for Vin Diesel’s movie family, although we still do not know if they will be allies or enemies like Jason Momoa. These are Brie Larson (Captain Marvel in the MCU) and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher in the suicide squad). Added to the new faces are the characters we all already know: Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Nathelie Emmanuel (Ramsey), They have (Sung Kang), weave (Ludacris), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron).

louis terrier will take over the direction after the departure of Lin, who will continue as executive producer. Terrier is known by titles such as The incredible Hulk by Edward Norton, Now you see Me or the Netflix series, Lupine. The script of Fast X is in charge of Lin, Dan Mazeau and Gary Scott Thompson, who configured the original characters of the 2001 film. This tenth installment will be divided into two parts and will mark an end to the iconic franchise, will we see the character of Paul appear in some way? Waller? What surprise will this group bring us after traveling to space?