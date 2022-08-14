Entertainment

First look at Mayfair Witches, the series starring Alexandra Daddario – La Cosa Cine

AMC shared the first images of Mayfair witchesthe new series that is responsible for adapting the trilogy of novels Lives of the Mayfair Witches of Anne Rice. This fiction is carried out by Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)while This Spalding (Masters of Sex) serves as showrunner.

“It focuses on Dr Rowan Fielding, a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she deals with her newfound powers, she must confront a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations,” reads the synopsis.

In addition to Alexandra, the cast is headed by Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs), Annabeth Gish (The X-Files), Beth Grant (The Mindy Project), Erica Gimpel (God Friend Me) Y Jen Richards (Mrs Fletcher).

