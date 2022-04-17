First Look at Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s New Movie

Oppenheimer is the new big bet Christopher Nolancentered on the figure of the creator of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer, who will be played by Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders).

The biographical tape It is based on the biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It explores the life of the renowned American physicist and his work on the Manhattan Project, which ultimately led to the development of the first atomic bomb.

Nolan’s new film features Murphy’s performances in the leading role, along with Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and a growing cast of renowned actors and actresses who continue to add new names to their ranks every day. In recent weeks, the incorporations of Kenneth Brangh, Gary Oldman Y rami maleck.

The film’s extensive and growing cast

Even though the story of Oppenheimer is known throughout the world, the particularities of Nolan’s film still remain a mystery, since the director is known for being very methodical and detailed in his productions.

Recently the first glimpse of Cillian Murphy Y Matt Damon in their respective roles as Oppenheimer and Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project. Now new images of the film’s protagonist along with Robert Downey Jr.who plays the North American businessman Lewis Strauss.

Below you can see the images captured by the Daily Mailshowing Murphy as the renowned physicist, while Downey Jr. He can be seen clearly aged, sporting his gray hair and blue suit. Strauss was chairman of the United States Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and was a key figure in the development of nuclear weapons in history.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss

Oppenheimer and Strauss they did not have a good relationship, as there was a growing conflict between them over the development of the atomic bomb, which lasted until after the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is difficult to discern whether the leaked images take place during the development of the Manhattan Project or after World War II.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to premiere in july 2023. It should be noted that this will be Nolan’s first film under the production of Universal, after the director decided to move away from Warner Bros. in recent times.

