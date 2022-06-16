First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in Upcoming Movie ‘Barbie’

One of the actors of the moment and considered one of the most attractive in America is Ryan Gosling who got the perfect role as the doll Ken in the next tape Warner Bros«Barbie«.

In the last look at the tape, from Greta Gerwigwas when they reported that it would be starring Margot Robbie, taking the lead role.

And it’s only been a few weeks before Warner will release a stunning photo of Gosling sporting ripped abs, bleached blonde hair and a spray tan, all the hallmarks of the famous Ken doll.

The image that was shared on the studio’s social media is the same official “Barbie” image that is posted after a photo showing Robbie in Barbie’s pink convertible, as the second part that complements the landscape.

As soon as the image came out, it was only a matter of hours before it went viral, as many Internet users were excited, mostly women, although others were surprised to see the actor in a 360-degree turn compared to other roles in which has acted.

Generally in movies with serious or action themes, even the closest thing was in “La la land: A love story”, where she shared the screen with Emma Stone, and this despite its title was a somewhat dark theme compared to what is expected to see in Barbie.

For this reason, more than one publication about the new photo is accompanied by the first impressions of Ryan Gosling as the new Ken, from “How good he looks, how handsome” to “Having so many blondes they had to choose Gosling”.

Someone from the “Barbie” cast saw Ryan Gosling in “The Place Beyond the Pines” and thought: Here we have the future Ken. pic.twitter.com/wZYIcUnbrA — Alex 🎬 (@alexander_out) June 15, 2022

Among the other details is that Gerwig co-wrote the script for “Barbie” with his partner, “Frances Ha” and the collaborator of “Mistress America”, Noah Baumbach.

While the production of the film is currently underway.

The supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While plot details for “Barbie” have not been confirmed, various Barbie and Ken characters are rumored to play a role in the plot.

At the moment Warner Bros has announced that the appointment to see the new movie “Barbie” will be in theaters on July 21, 2023.

