First look at Sabine in the new Star Wars series, Ahsoka

A few months ago, during the Star Wars Celebration, attendees were able to enjoy a first teaser of Dave Filoni’s new series, Ahsoka. During the conference, it was also confirmed that the actress, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, would play the Mandalorian in this new Star Wars story. And now in the D23we have had the first official look.

Sabine in the new Star Wars series, Ahsoka

In this first image of the series, we see Sabine looking at the graffiti she painted at the end of Star Wars: Rebels. This scene was already seen in the animated series. In it, Sabine narrates what has happened to the protagonists of the series over the years, since there is a jump of about 5 years. As he does so, Ahsoka appears in a large white cloak to meet up with Sabine herself to go find Sabine. Ezrawhich seems to be the central axis of the plot.

The new Star Wars series will be set in the same timeline as the award-winning The Mandalorian. It will be written by the creator of the character himself, Dave Philoniand also produced by Jon Favreau. Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka Tano, and with her will be, Hayden Christensen What Anakin, Natasha Liu Bordizzo What Sabina, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno and finally, Eman Esfandi like Ezra Miller himself. Thrawn’s role is still under wraps.

The series will premiere next year 2023 on the Disney Plus platform.

Are you looking forward to seeing this new Star Wars series? If you want to find out about this and much more news, you can follow us on our social networksand of course, read us here at surface.