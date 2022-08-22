First Look at Spider-Punk in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man is a character that throughout its history has had infinite variantsis something that we already saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and that we will see again in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse with variants such as Spider Punk.

The success of the first installment at the box office was great, thanks to characters such as Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham and Peni Parker. Now, the franchise will return with new versions of everyone’s favorite wall-crawler. It has already been confirmed that we will see Spider-Man 2099, as well as Spider-Woman, Scarlet Spider and Spider-Punk. And it is the latter that we are going to talk about today, since we have already had a first look at his look.

Spider-Punk’s look revealed in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

A Twitter user shared a first glimpse of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse where could you see Spider-Punk among the new advertising products of the film.

We can see Spider-Punk for the first time together with characters like Spider-Woman Cyborg, Spider-Man 2099, Miles Morales and Scarlet Spiderall on the cover of a puzzle box.

This Spider-Punk wears a Union Jack, which may indicate that this character may be British. This would be a change of origin for the character, who in the comics is American.. This could be a reference to the character’s original concept coming from an early design of the character. Spider-Man UK.

Who is Spider-Punk?

A Spider-Punk aka Hobart Brown, he was introduced as a homeless teenager, living on Earth-138, where Norman Osborn was president. Hobart got his powers from a spider intoxicated with Osborn’s toxic waste dumps. He killed Norman with a guitar and then exposed himself to the world as Norman’s savior.

East Rocker Spider-Man It may not be one of the most famous variants of the nethead, but it has become more popular over the years. Especially after appearing as outfit available in the Spider-Man video game from Insomniac Games.

Spider-Punk may be one of the central characters in the sequel’s plot, or maybe it’s just a cameo, as the film has been promised to feature over 200 characters. But the fact is that his appearance in the merchandising seems to indicate that he will have weight in the fight against The Spot, the villain of the tape.

For now, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 2, 2023. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers and starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, and Oscar Isaac.

Source

Source | Twitter