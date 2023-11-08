First look at test rooms in Minecraft Snapshot 23W45A

The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived. The latest 23W45A snapshot has just been released and by enabling the Minecraft 1.21 update experiments we can experience the exciting new build – test chambers for the first time. So let’s not waste any more time and dive in!

Trial Chambers Generation Revealed

Test chambers spawn only in the Overworld dimension. Additionally, you will find them mainly while exploring the deep layers. But occasionally, some parts may even appear in the stone layers. So unlike ancient cities, the test chambers don’t generate too much bass in the world.

Structure of the Trial Chambers in snapshot 23W45A

The structure of trial chambers varies greatly. You will find cameras both small and huge. Additionally, the courtrooms in these buildings are procedurally generated, meaning that no two courtrooms can be identical. Below you will find hallways, tunnels, narrow rooms, and large, open rooms. This structure is mainly composed of several blocks of tufa and copper.

There are even flower pots, planters with dead bushes and candles scattered around as decoration. Stairs and ladders join the floors. However, just like in fortresses, hallways can lead to dead ends.

Dangers of trial chambers

Since the test chambers are fairly well lit, thanks to the new copper light bulbs everywhere, the natural appearance of hostile mobs is rare. But considering this build was created with a combat challenge in mind, you can expect it to be quite difficult. The main dangers come in the form of test players. They are special mob generators that adapt to the number of players nearby and summon an appropriate number of mobs. Each test chamber includes three categories of mobs:

Melee (Zombie, Husk, Slime)

Small melee (Spider, Cave Spider, Zombie Baby, Silverfish)

from distance (Skeleton, stray, skeleton with poison-tipped arrows)

Additionally, each chamber only spawns the same mob from each of the categories. These special spawners give players a hint about the type of mobs that will appear indicated by the blocks around them. According to our testing, if you play alone you will usually face 3 mobs at a time. After defeating them, the generator will enter a cooldown state that will last for 30 minutes.

A type of test generator also generates a new mob: Breeze. It is a mob that controls the wind with special ranged attacks that can knock players down and interact with certain blocks.

Finally, we will also find traps in the form of dispensers full of arrows, fireproof charges, snowballs or buckets of water. But you can also use them against hostile mobs.

Loot in the test rooms in snapshot 23W45A

Loot can be obtained in several different ways in the test chambers. You’ll find chests and supply barrels containing items and blocks to help you navigate the structure. These can include torches, wooden blocks, food, and more. Reward chests give you more valuable loot, such as enchanted iron armor, weapons and tools, enchanted books, precious materials, etc. However, keep in mind that they are guarded by the test spawning mobs.

On top of that, you can break decorated pots placed around to get some precious materials, such as amethyst shards, lapis lazuli, emeralds, iron ingots, copper ingots, and even a new item. Test key. A special new item that currently has no uses. Additionally, after completing the Trial Generator challenge, it will also award you precious materials, proportional to the number of players who joined the battle.

Since development is still in progress, all mentioned features may change until the final official release. That being said, that’s all. If you want to learn more about the features in Minecraft 1.21, feel free to check out our other guides where we cover them in detail. What excites you most about courtrooms? Let us know in the comments below!