first look at the actor’s new movie after his trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s new project continues. After several rumors denied about the possible return of Depp to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ It is officially the first film he will do after the media trial against Amber Heard. We have already seen one first image of the actor in the skin of Louis XV.

king of france

Before the mutual defamation lawsuit was settled, Johnny Depp confirmed that would star the french movie ‘Jeanne du Barry’ where she would play King Louis XV. Why Not Productions has shared the first image of the actor dressed as the character, blindfolded.





‘Jeanne du Barry’ is the new feature film directed, co-scripted and starred by Maïwen (‘Polisse’, ‘Mi amor’). It will be the director’s sixth film and is a historical and romantic drama about royal courtesan Jeanne du Barrywho sowed controversy for his scandalous relationship with the King of France.

Set in the 18th century, the film tells the story of Jeanne from her humble origins and how she climbs the social ladder thanks to her ingenuity. the young will end up moving to Versailles to become the mistress of Louis XVafter Madame de Pompadour.

The producer has confirmed that filming began on July 26 and is scheduled for an 11-week extension. The cast is completed by Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

‘Jeanne du Barry’ still does not have a release date but it is known that it was put on pre-sale at the last Cannes Festival. It will be the next feature film as an actor for Depp since ‘The Minamata Photographer’ in 2020.