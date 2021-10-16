News

first look at the animated film with The Rock and Keanu Reeves

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

DC Legue of Super Pets starring Keanu Reeves is the animated film focusing on the pets of the gods superheroes DC Films, and during the DC FanDome for Kids event, the first official look at the curious project was unveiled.

The film, in which The Rock plays Superman’s dog Krypto, will hit theaters in 2022. During the one-hour presentation of DC Kids FanDome, the first cutscene for the film Legue of Super-Pets was finally revealed, along with confirmation that the full trailer for the film will debut in November. For the moment, you can enjoy the teaser in the article.

We remember that DC Legue of Super-Pets has an absolute first-rate cast, who in addition to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Supercane, Superman’s inseparable friend, also includes Kevin Hart, Johnson’s friend and frequent collaborator, who will voice Batman’s four-legged friend, Ace the Bat-Hound. The DC League of Super-Pets cast also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna. Marc Maron also has a role in the film, and will voice Superman’s archenemy, Lex Luthor.

Loading...
Advertisements

DC Legue of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a screenplay written by Stern. Johnson and Stern are the producers along with Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller serve as executive attorneys.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
752
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
622
News

Cinema, all films out in October
588
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
525
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
469
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
414
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
381
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
369
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
367
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top