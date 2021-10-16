first look at the animated film with The Rock and Keanu Reeves

DC Legue of Super Pets starring Keanu Reeves is the animated film focusing on the pets of the gods superheroes DC Films, and during the DC FanDome for Kids event, the first official look at the curious project was unveiled.

The film, in which The Rock plays Superman’s dog Krypto, will hit theaters in 2022. During the one-hour presentation of DC Kids FanDome, the first cutscene for the film Legue of Super-Pets was finally revealed, along with confirmation that the full trailer for the film will debut in November. For the moment, you can enjoy the teaser in the article.

We remember that DC Legue of Super-Pets has an absolute first-rate cast, who in addition to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Supercane, Superman’s inseparable friend, also includes Kevin Hart, Johnson’s friend and frequent collaborator, who will voice Batman’s four-legged friend, Ace the Bat-Hound. The DC League of Super-Pets cast also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna. Marc Maron also has a role in the film, and will voice Superman’s archenemy, Lex Luthor.

DC Legue of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a screenplay written by Stern. Johnson and Stern are the producers along with Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller serve as executive attorneys.