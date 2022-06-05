First look at the blonde look of Ana de Armas in her new movie with Chris Evans

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

The actress of ‘No time to die’ Anne of Armshas gone blonde for the new Apple TV+ movie ‘Ghosted’starring alongside Chris Evans and Adrien Brody.

Ana de Armas replaced Scarlett Johansson on the film in December, after the Marvel star dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, reuniting de Armas with Evans (they coincided in ‘Daggers in the Back’) in the process.

Taking to Instagram last week, Evans posted a first direct look at the set of ‘Ghosted’, captioning it “The Turner Family Farm” along with a blue heart emoji.

As you can see above, Ana de Armas is changing her mahogany locks for blonde in this role.

“I love this family,” the ‘Breaking Bad’ star replied. Aaron Paulin the comments section, while amy sedaris‘Ghosted’ cast member, added, “So much fun!!”

‘Ghosted’ is a romantic action adventure directed by Dexter Fletcher (‘Rocketman’) from a script written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Tim Blake Nelson (‘Watchmen’), Mike Moh (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’) and Tate Donovan (‘The OC’) also star in supporting roles.

De Armas can’t seem to shake the word ‘blonde’ at the moment, as that’s also the title of her retard. Marilyn Monroe biopic.

Addressing the challenges of copying the iconic actress’s voice in ‘Blonde‘, he said: “I tried! It only took nine months of dialect training and practice, and a few ADR (automated dialogue replacement) sessions.”

“It was a great torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

The Golden Globe nominee added of the role, “I had a lot of thoughts as a woman in the industry, and even in general, about how things from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s relate so much to today, and how If you don’t have a solid base, with your family, etc., it’s very difficult to get ahead, very difficult.”

‘Ghosted’ will be released on the Apple TV + platform, with no release date set yet

