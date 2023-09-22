First look at The Boys star Erin Moriarty’s new film after UK screening confirmed

The first look at The Boys star Erin Moriarty’s new film Catching Dust has been unveiled, along with a UK premiere date.

The new film was announced last year, and the actress plays Gina, a woman who hides out in a community in the trailer because her criminal husband Clyde (Jai Courtney) tells her to do so.

Gina is desperate to join the outside world, however when she decides to leave, a couple from New York named Amaya (Dina Shihabi) and Andy (Ryan Corr) arrive. She convinces Clyde to let them stay, which will have dangerous consequences.

getty images

It has now been confirmed that Catching Dust will have its UK premiere at London’s Raindance Film Festival, screening at the Curzon Soho on October 28. Tickets are on sale now.

The first look at the film has also been released, showing Moriarty and Courtney inside the trailer.

The film is directed by Stuart Gat, with producer Jon Katz previously expressing excitement about the project.

rain Dance

He said, “I am very proud to be part of the team bringing Stuart Gatt’s singular vision to the screen and we are excited to be working with this fantastic cast.”

“Catching Dust was one of the most exciting scripts I came across and testament to that is the quality of the actors who have come across Stuart’s first feature film.”

Moriarty is currently preparing for the release of The Boys season 4, and the actress recently teased that the new episodes will go “darker” with the characters.

Catching Dust will premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London on October 28. The Boys seasons 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video. Season 4 is in production.

