First look at the new Brie Larson – La Cosa Cine

While most of her fans hope to see her soon wearing the Captain Marvel costume in The Marvels, after her appearance in Ms Marvel, Brie Larson is ready for her next project that will arrive from the hand of Apple TV Plus.

This is Lessons on Chemeatry, a series that adapts the Bonnie Garmus novel of the same name, which follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society that considers women to belong to the domestic sphere and not to the professional . When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she summons the ingenuity that only a single mother has. She takes a job hosting a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of neglected housewives – and the men they suddenly hear – much more than recipes, all the while longing to get back to her true love. : The science.

The cast is completed by Lewis Pullman (Top Gun Maverick) Interpreting Calvin, Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder) Interpreting Harriet Slone, stephanie könig (The Flight Attendant) Interpreting Fran Frask, Patrick Walker (Gaslit) Interpreting wakely, Thomas mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) Interpreting Boryweitz, Kevin Susman (The Big Bang Theory) Interpreting WalterY Beau Bridges (Masters of Sex) Interpreting Wilson.

La Cosa is now digital and interactive so you can read, watch and listen to us wherever and however you want. you get it in our store and you help us to continue many more years with you.