First look at the new Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

After knowing its latest news, now we bring more news for pokemon unite. This is recently confirmed information regarding this popular MOBA.

Pokemon Unite News

In this case, the first in-game image of the next playable character, leaked a few days ago, has been shown. Is about Azumarilland now we have been able to see how it looks in the MOBA style.

We leave you with his art, courtesy of TheBoyEevee:

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on the game, at this link.

Via.