First Look at Tom Blyth as President Snow in ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel – Movie News

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ will hit theaters next year, a perfect reason to reveal the first look at Tom Blyth as President Snow.

Are you ready to return to Panem? Currently, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is still in production, a prequel to The Hunger Games that at the time Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson placed this franchise at the highest point in Hollywood. Now this new production will seek -at least- to reach these standards and we have the first glimpse of Tom Blyth like President Snow.

Through social networks, a video led by Rachel Zegler, whoWho will play Lucy Gray, the tribute girl from the impoverished District 12, which is why she will be trained by Coriolanus Snow himself in the tenth edition of the Hunger Games. The interpreter took on the task of taking the public on a tour behind the film cameras.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes



This is how the camera showed the actor from Billy the Kid and Benediction with the characteristic white hair of the young Coriolanus Snow, a character played by Donald Sutherland in the film saga. The clip shows him with a glass in his hand, which could suggest that they were on a break in production.

Since the announcement of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, all kinds of fanarts had circulated on social networks that imagined Tom Blyth as the version of President Snow Drawn from the imaginarium of Suzanne Collins, but this is now a thing of the past and finally we have the first look!

This is what Donald Sutherland looked like as Coriolanus Snow



The cast will also include Hunter Schafer.who will play Tigris Snow, cousin and one of the closest people to Coriolanus Snow; Oscar winner Viola Davis will introduce Dr. Volumnia Gaul; Peter Dinklage will play Casca Highbottom and Jason Schwartzman will play Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman.

And this will not be all, Francis Lawrence, director responsible for titles such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, will be the one to lead The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to the big screen. Don’t forget that the film will hit theaters around the world on November 17, 2023.