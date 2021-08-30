First man – The first man: the film with Ryan Gosling tonight on Channel 5 in the first run

First Man – The first man is the film directed in 2018 by Damien Chazelle that arrives for the first time in the clear tonight on Canale 5 at 21:20. Adaptation of the biography First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong Released in 2005, the film tells the story of Neil Armstrong, the first man to land on the moon, played here by Ryan Gosling.

First Man: Ryan Gosling in a photo from the film

After suffering the tragic loss of his daughter, American aeronautical engineer and aviator Neil Amstrong joined NASA in 1962, participating in the Gemini program, the second human flight program undertaken by the United States. Despite the series of tragic events that mark the years following the US space race, Armstrong will take part in the Apollo 11 mission, becoming the first man to set foot on the moon on 20 July 1969.

Awarded an Academy Award for Best Special Effects, First Man also represents the second time together on set for Ryan Gosling and Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle, following the huge success of La La Land.

Awarded both by the press and by the public, with receipts of over 100 million dollars at the international box office, the film was however criticized for a particular choice: not to show the moment in which Armstrong planted the stars and stripes flag on the moon.