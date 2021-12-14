First marriage on the metaverse, it is from an American couple – Hi-tech

During the pandemic many couples have streamed their marriage via Zoom or YouTube, now the concept of virtual union goes further. An American couple exchanged vows in a hybrid ceremony in front of a group of friends in presence and also in the form of avatars who, as usual, celebrated and toasted in real life and online. As the New York Times revealed, the idea of ​​getting married in the metaverse came from their boss who provided the couple with a cloud system.

No wonder, if you consider that the couple, 52 years old and 60, met for the first time as an avatar during an event of the company specializing in communication in virtual environments for which they both work. Online wedding guests just had to download a program onto their computers, create their avatar before attending, and witness the ring exchange. In turn, the couple photographed themselves by recreating personalized avatars in every detail. The couple, the Sun explains, enjoyed the experience so much that they even considered the idea of ​​a honeymoon in the metaverse.

Last April, also in the United States, a married couple decided during the ceremony not to exchange rings but NFT wedding rings, that is digital certificates, through the smartphone.